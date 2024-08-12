Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds wide range of community efforts to protect elephants

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated wide range of community efforts to protect elephants on the occasion of World Elephant Day. Shri Modi also reiterated commitment to provide everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat where they can thrive.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the elephants value and their importance to our culture and history. He has expressed appreciation the rise in elephants numbers over the years.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“World Elephant Day is an occasion to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants. At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat where they can thrive. For us in India, the elephant is linked to our culture and history, too. And it’s gladdening that over the last few years, their numbers have been on the rise.”