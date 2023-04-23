Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the tree plantation initiative at Tuticorin port

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi praised the tree plantation initiative at Tuticorin port.



In year 2022, 10 thousand saplings were planted by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways at Tuticorin port which are now taking the form of trees and will prove to be beneficial for the coming generations.



Replying to the MoPSW tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“पर्यावरण सुरक्षा की दिशा में इस नेक और दूरदर्शी प्रयास के लिए @vocpa_tuticorin को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।”



