Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds new initiative of celebrating ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana’ as ‘God Bharai’ ceremony in Dausa, Rajasthan

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the new initiative of celebrating ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana’ as ‘God Bharai’ ceremony in Dausa, Rajasthan.



In a tweet thread, Member of Parliament from Dausa, Rajasthan, Smt Jaskaur Meena informed that in Dausa, Rajasthan they celebrate Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana scheme as ‘God Bharai’ ceremony where all the pregnant women come together and they give them ‘Poshan Kit’ for the health of their babies.



She also informed that about 3.5 lakh women have been benefited from this scheme in 2022-23 in Rajasthan alone.



Responding to the tweet thread by MP from Dausa, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“दौसा की यह अनूठी पहल प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना को नई ऊर्जा देने वाली है। इससे माताओं के साथ-साथ शिशुओं की स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा भी सुनिश्चित हो रही है।”



