Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Indian Navy’s exceptional skill and determination

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the Indian Navy’s exceptional skill and determination for untangling ONGC’s complex fuel extraction equipment, enabling seamless installation of additional underwater fuel lines.
In response to a tweet by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Prime Minister said;
“Great effort by the Indian Navy!”
