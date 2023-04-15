National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra – Bharat Gaurav Train

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has commended the initiative of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra – Bharat Gaurav Train which was flagged off by the Union Minister G Krishna Reddy yesterday on Ambedkar Jayanti.

The Prime Minister responded to the tweet by the Minister
“A commendable effort to highlight important aspects and places associated with the life of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

