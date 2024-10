The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the completion of 10 years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a momentous collective effort to make India Swachh and ensure improved sanitation facilities.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Today, we mark 10 years of Swachh Bharat, a momentous collective effort to make India Swachh and ensure improved sanitation facilities. I salute all those who have worked to make this movement a success!”