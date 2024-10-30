Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with young civil servants during Aarambh 6.0

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has interacted with young civil servants during Aarambh 6.0. Prime Minister had extensive discussions with young civil servants on improving governance with the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. The importance of having strong feedback mechanisms and improving grievance redressal systems was also highlighted by the PM. The Prime Minister urged the young civil servants to improve ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Interacted with young civil servants during Aarambh 6.0. We had extensive discussions on how to improve governance with the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. Also highlighted the importance of having strong feedback mechanisms and improving grievance redressal systems. Urged the young civil servants to improve ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens.”