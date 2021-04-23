Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conferencing. PM Modi said this time is not only to deal with the challenges, but also to provide solutions in a very short time. PM Modi stressed on the need to maintain good co-ordination between the government and the oxygen producers.

PM appreciated the oxygen producers for increasing their production in the last few weeks. He acknowledged the several steps taken to increase the production of liquid oxygen. PM Modi also thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet medical requirements in the country.

To improve the situation further, PM Modi spoke about utilising the full potential of the industry to meet the demand of oxygen in the coming days. PM Modi noted that there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for transportation of oxygen. He urged the industry to utilize tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply.

The Prime Minister said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible.

PM Modi remarked that the government, the states, the industry and the transporters, and all the hospitals need to come together and work in unison. The better the synergy and coordination, the easier it will be able to deal with this challenge.

Appreciating the oxygen producers, PM Modi extended government’s full support to them and hoped the country would be successful in combating the crisis soon.

Shri Mukesh Ambani, CMD of RIL, Smt. Soma Mandal, Chairperson of SAIL, Shri Sajjan Jindal of JSW, Shri Narendran of Tata Steel, Shri Naveen Jindal of JSPL, Shri Dilip Oommen of AMNS, Shri M Bannerjee of LINDE, Shri Sidharth Jain of Inox, Shri Noriyo Shibuya, MD of Air Water Jamshedpur, Shri Rajesh Kumar Saraf of National Oxygen Ltd and Shri Saket Tiku, President of All India Industrial GasesManufacturer’s Association were present during the meeting.