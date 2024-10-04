Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with IPS probationers

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers today.

Shri Modi discussed the transformation of policing over the years and importance of tackling new challenges like cyber crime.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Interacted with IPS Probationers of 76 RR earlier today. Wished them the very best in their endeavour of serving people. Discussed how policing has changed over the years and how it has become important to tackle new challenges like cyber crime. @svpnpahyd”