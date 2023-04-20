Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.

PM congratulated PM Frederiksen on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Denmark for a second term.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and the growing cooperation.

PM briefed PM Frederiksen on India’s ongoing Presidency of the G20 and its key priorities. PM Frederiksen appreciated India’s initiatives and conveyed Denmark’s full support to them.

The two leaders agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Denmark relations next year in 2024 in a befitting manner and to explore areas to diversify their relations further.