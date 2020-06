New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting an all-party meeting to discuss developments at the LAC and prevailing India-China tensions.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, FM Sitharaman, EAM &leaders of different political parties who are present in the all-party meeting via video-conferencing, pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash

The all-party meeting is being attended by 20 parties.

