Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the Rajya Sabha will attain a new height under the leadership of new Chairman Jagdeep Dhankha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the Rajya Sabha will attain a new height under the leadership of new Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Welcoming him on the first day of the Winter session in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister congratulated Mr. Dhankhar.

Mr. Modi said, Mr. Dhankhar’s life is an inspiration for all. He said, the Vice President belongs to a farmer’s family, and he studied at a Sainik school. He said, the qualities of what he called kisan and jawan are inbuilt in Mr. Dhankhar. Mr Modi said, the Rajya Sabha is India’s the biggest strength as many of the country’s Prime Ministers have worked as members of this House. He described the Vice President as kishan putra, saying that he has great knowledge of legal matters.

Congratulating the Chairman, Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge said, the role of protector of the House is more important than other responsibilities. He said Mr. Dhankhar understands the nitty-gritty of parliamentary proceedings.

Deputy Chairman Harviansh said the Chairman’s vast experience of public life will help in smooth functioning of the House.

DMK MP Tiruchi Shiva, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Raghav Chadda of AAP, and other members also lauded Mr. Dhankhar.

Jagdeep Dhankhar said, he is grateful for the opportunity provided to him and is looking forward to contributing to the growth trajectory of the country which is the vibrant democracy of the world. He said the nation expects the House of elders to take decisive direction in reaffirming and enhancing the core value of the Republic.

On India’s G20 presidency, Mr. Dhankhar said, it is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s rich and diverse culture to the world.