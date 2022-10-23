Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people to learn from the ideals of Lord Sri Ram. Addressing a gathering at Ram Katha park at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh he said that Lord Sri Ram is called Maryada Purushottam and Maryada teaches us to have respect for others and also to give respect. He said that it is the duty of all Indians to follow the ideals of Lord Ram.

PM Modi said that Diwali this year is being celebrated at a time when the country has completed 75 years of Independence and countrymen are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Underlining the developmental projects being carried out at Ayodhya Prime Minister said that the government was focusing on the overall development of the country. Mr Modi said that we have learned from ‘Kartavya Bal’ by Lord Shriram and have come up with the ‘Kartavya Path’ to honour his governance. Mr Modi said that Lord Sriram was the inspiration behind his governance slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. This is his first visit of Mr Modi to Ayodhya after a “bhoomi pujan” for the construction of a Ram temple on 5th August, 2020.

Prime Minister also performed the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram and witnessed Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which was followed by the kickstart of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister. Deepotsav is being held for the sixth consecutive year and the scale has increased with each celebration. Thousands of devotees, general public and dignitaries are witnessing The spectacular event of Deepotsav in which lakhs of diyas are illuminated on the banks of river sarayu at Ram ki paidi in Ayodhya. All temples, even those in narrow lanes and by lanes of Ayodhya, are decorated and illuminated on the occasion. Thirty-two other ghats in Ayodhya are also being illuminated with earthen diyas. The Ayodhya administration and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department have mobilised more than 20 thousand volunteers for the task of lighting earthen diyas.

Earlier in the day Ramkatha Yatra started from Saket degree College in Ayodhya and the Yatra along with different tableau based on the stories of Ramayana culminated at Ram Katha park where ritual of arti was performed. Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states were put up during Deepotsav. Prime Minister also witnessed the 3-D Holographic Projection Mapping Show at Ram Ki Paidi at the banks of river Saryu along with the Grand Musical Laser Show.

Earlier Prime Minister Mr Modi offered prayers to Lord Sri Ram at Ram Janmbhoomi. The PM visited the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla and lit an earthen lamp there and performed an aarti. He was also briefed about ongoing construction for a grand Ram temple at the site. The PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the helipad.