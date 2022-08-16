Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H. E. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H. E. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

Prime Minister conveyed his solidarity to President Macron for the ongoing drought and wildfires in France.

The leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

They also discussed important geopolitical challenges including those related to global food security.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation.