Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the nation on occasion of first National Space Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of the first National Space Day. In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister expressed immense pride in India’s remarkable achievements in the space sector.

“Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation’s achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists,” Prime Minister Modi stated.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to advancing the space sector, the Prime Minister noted, “Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come.”