Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the nation on occasion of Ayurveda Day

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on the occasion of Ayurveda Day. He remarked that the auspicious occasion of Lord Dhanvantari’s birth anniversary is associated with the utility and contribution of Ayurveda in our great culture. Shri Modi expressed confidence that Ayurveda – an ancient system of medicine will continue to be useful for the healthy life of the entire humanity.

In a post on X, Shri Modi wrote:

“समस्त देशवासियों को आयुर्वेद दिवस की बहुतबहुत शुभकामनाएं। भगवान धन्वंतरि की जन्मजयंती का यह पावन अवसर हमारी महान संस्कृति में आयुर्वेद की उपयोगिता और उसके योगदान से जुड़ा है, जिसके महत्त्व को आज पूरी दुनिया मान रही है। मुझे विश्वास है कि चिकित्सा की यह प्राचीन पद्धति पूरी मानवता के आरोग्यपूर्ण जीवन के लिए निरंतर काम आती रहेगी।”

 

