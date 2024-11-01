Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets residents of Kerala on occasion of Kerala Piravi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the residents of Kerala on occasion of Kerala Piravi.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Kerala Piravi greetings! Kerala state is known for its mesmerizing landscapes, vibrant traditions and hardworking people. People from Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields. May the people of the state keep progressing in the times to come.”

“കേരളപ്പിറവി ആശംസകൾ! മാസ്മരികമായ ഭൂപ്രകൃതിക്കും ഊർജസ്വലമായ പാരമ്പര്യത്തിനും കഠിനാധ്വാനികളായ ജനങ്ങൾക്കും പേരുകേട്ടതാണ് ഈ സംസ്ഥാനം. കേരളത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ജനങ്ങൾ ലോകമെമ്പാടും, വിവിധ മേഖലകളിൽ തങ്ങളുടെ വ്യക്തിമുദ്ര പതിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. വരുംകാലങ്ങളിലും സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ജനങ്ങൾ പുരോഗതി പ്രാപിക്കട്ടെ .”