Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets ITBP Himveers on occasion of ITBP Raising Day

Shri Modi in a post on X wrote:

“Raising Day greetings to ITBP Himveers and their families. This Force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication. They protect us, including in some of the most challenging terrains and tough climatic conditions. Additionally, their efforts during natural disasters and rescue operations inspire immense pride among the people. @ITBP_official”