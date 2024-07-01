Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Doctors on Doctor’s Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today greeted all the doctors on the occasion of Doctor’s day. Shri Modi remarked that the Government was fully committed to improve the healthcare infrastructure in India and also ensure that doctors get their deserved respect.

Shri Modi posted on X:

“Greetings on #DoctorsDay. This is a day to honour the incredible dedication and compassion of our healthcare heroes. They can navigate the most challenging complexities with remarkable skill. Our Government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve.”