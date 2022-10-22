Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gives Appointment Letters to 88 Fresh Recruits for Mines Ministry

New Delhi : In the first tranche of appointment letters issued on 22nd October, 2022 in a programme graced by the Prime Minister, 88 candidates of the Ministry of Mines were provided appointment letters by Union / Sate Ministers at Rozgar Melas organised at different venues throughout the country thus moving towards further filling all its vacant posts.

As per the announcement made by the Prime Minister for filling up 10 lakh vacant posts in Central Government, all the Central Government Ministries/ Departments are mandated to fill up all their vacancies on Mission Mode from July, 2022 to December, 2023.

Ministry of Mines has a total of 4673 vacancies which are to be filled up by direct recruitment as well as promotion quota. Starting this recruitment drive since July, 2022 the Ministry had already issued 127 appointment letters in the first quarter ending in September, 2022.

It has now been decided to issue the appointment letters centrally through Unified Integrated Digital Issuance on bimonthly basis.

With this, total appointment letter issued by the Mines Ministry since the launch of Mission Recruitment drive reaches 215. Action plan for filling up all the vacant posts by December, 2023 is in place for the Ministry.