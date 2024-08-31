Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off three Vande Bharat trains via video conferencing

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat trains via videoconferencing today. Realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity on three routes: Meerut—Lucknow, Madurai—Bengaluru, and Chennai—Nagercoil. These trains will boost connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that a new chapter is being written in the development journey of India from the North to the South as Madurai—Bengaluru, Chennai—Nagercoil and Meerut—Lucknow Vande Bharat trains are being flagged off today. The Prime Minister underlined that the nation is inching towards the goal of Vikist Bharat with the modernization and expansion of Vande Bharat trains in the country. Referring to the three new Vande Bharat trains being flagged off today, the Prime Minister said that these have provided connectivity to important cities as well as historic towns in the country. “Temple City Madurai is now connected with IT City Bengaluru”, PM Modi said that this would not only ease connectivity, especially during the weekends or festive period but also be very beneficial for pilgrims. The Chennai—Nagercoil route would hugely benefit students, farmers and IT professionals. Shri Modi noted the growth of tourism in places connected to Vande Bharat trains and said that it signifies the growth of businesses and employment opportunities in the region. He congratulated the citizens on the three new Vande Bharat trains.

The Prime Minister underlined that the rapid development of Southern states is imperative to accomplish the goal of Viksit Bharat. “Southern India is the land of immense talent, resources and opportunities”, PM Modi remarked, noting that the development of Tamil Nadu along with the entire Southern India is the government’s priority. He said that the development journey of railways is an example of the government’s commitment. He informed that more than Rs 6000 crore has been allocated for Tamil Nadu’s rail budget this year, 7 times more than in 2014. He further added that the total number of Vande Bharat trains in Tamil Nadu would go up to 8 after today. Similarly, a budget of more than Rs 7000 crore has been allocated for Karnataka in this year’s Budget which is 9 times more than in 2014. 8 Vande Bharat Trains are connecting Karnataka today, he added.

The Prime Minister drew parallels from the budgets of the past and said that the multiple-fold increase has further strengthened the rail traffic in the states of Southern India including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He stated that railway tracks are being improved, electrification of railway tracks is taking place, and railway stations are being modernized. He further added that it has increased Ease of Living of the people and also made way for Ease of doing business.

Highlighting the introduction of the new Vande Bharat train on the Meerut-Lucknow route, Shri Modi congratulated the people of western Uttar Pradesh for the same. He added that the region of Meerut and western Uttar Pradesh, the land of revolution, was today witnessing a new revolution of development. The Prime Minister underlined that while RRTS has helped connect Meerut with the national capital New Delhi, now the distance to the state capital Lucknow has also been reduced with the introduction of Vande Bharat. “National Capital Region (NCR) is becoming an example of how PM Gatishakti’s vision will change the country’s infrastructure with modern trains, network of expressways, and expansion of air services”, exclaimed Shri Modi.

“Vande Bharat is the new face of modernization of Indian Railways”, PM Modi remarked. He highlighted the demand for Vande Bharat in every city and every route and said that the advent of high-speed trains has instilled confidence in the people to expand their business and employment and also their dreams. He informed, “Today, 102 Vande Bharat rail services are being operated across the country and more than 3 crore people have traveled in these trains so far”. He emphasized that these numbers are not only proof of the success of Vande Bharat trains but also a symbol of the aspirations and dreams of India.

The Prime Minister underlined that modern rail infrastructure is a strong pillar of the vision of Viksit Bharat. Outlining the rapid progress in the sector, the Prime Minister mentioned doubling and electrification of rail lines, running of new trains and construction of new routes. He informed that more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been allocated to the railways in this year’s budget and the government is connecting Indian Railways with high-tech services to transform its old image. Speaking about expansion plans, the Prime Minister said that Amrit Bharat trains are also being expanded along with Vande Bharat. He further added that the sleeper version of Vande Bharat is to be flagged off very soon. He also spoke about Namo Bharat trains being run for the convenience of people and Vande Metro will soon be started to tackle the traffic problems within cities.

The Prime Minister remarked that Indian cities have always been identified by their railway stations. He added that with the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, there is improvement of the railway stations, while giving a new identity to the cities. Shri Modi said, “More than 1300 railway stations in the country are being renovated with some being built like airports”. Further, he added that even the smallest stations are being developed with state-of-the-art facilities, which would result in increasing the Ease of Travel.

“When connectivity infrastructure like railways, roadways and waterways is strengthened, the country strengthens”, the Prime Minister remarked, adding that it benefits the common citizens of the country be it the poor or the middle class. He noted that the poor and the middle class are being empowered today as the country witnesses the development of modern infrastructure. He gave examples of an increase in employment opportunities and new opportunities reaching the villages with the expansion of infrastructure. PM Modi also credited cheap data and digital infrastructure for the advent of new possibilities in villages. “When hospitals, toilets, and pucca houses are built in record numbers, even the poorest of the poor get the benefit of the country’s development. When infrastructure like colleges, universities and industry grows, it also increases the possibility of the progress of the youth”, the Prime Minister emphasized. He further added that 25 crore people have been able to come out of poverty in the last 10 years due to many such efforts.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that the Railways have worked hard to raise hopes of resolving decades-old problems over the years. He acknowledged that India has a long way to go in this direction and pledged to not stop until Indian Railways guarantees a comfortable journey for everyone, be it the poor or the middle class. He expressed confidence that the infrastructural development in the country will play a major role in ending poverty. “I once again congratulate the people of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh for the three new Vande Bharat trains”, Shri Modi concluded.

Union Minister for Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandi Ben Patel, Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri R N Ravi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath among others were virtually present on the occasion.

Background

The Meerut City – Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around 1 hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities. Likewise, the Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Vande Bharat and Madurai – Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will cover the journey saving more than 2 hours and around 1 hour 30 mins respectively.

These new Vande Bharat trains shall provide the people of the region with the world-class means to travel with speed and comfort and will cater to three states – Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The introduction of these Vande Bharat Express trains will herald a new standard of rail service to meet the needs of regular travelers, professionals, business and student communities in immense measure.