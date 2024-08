The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi wished everyone on the occasion of Navroz, the Parsi New Year today.

Shri Modi further said that the festival brings an abundance of joy, success and wonderful health.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Parsi New Year! May this Navroz bring an abundance of joy, success and wonderful health. May the bonds of brotherhood in our society continue to be deepened. Navroz Mubarak!”