Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses happiness over installation of 254 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness over installation of 254 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a tweet thread, Union Minister, Shri Kiren Rijiju informed that in Arunachal Pradesh, 254 4G mobile towers have been dedicated to the nation. This high-speed internet facility to 336 remote villages will transform the lives of the people, he added.

Responding to the tweet threads by Union Minister, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Excellent news for furthering connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.”

