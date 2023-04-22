Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses happiness over India’s spectacular climb of 16 places in World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness over over India’s spectacular climb of 16 places in World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index.
Replying to the tweet by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister tweeted;
“An encouraging trend, powered by our reforms and focus on improving logistics infrastructure. These gains will reduce costs and make our businesses more competitive.”
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness over over India’s spectacular climb of 16 places in World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index.