Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveys best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday today. The Prime Minister referred Shri LK Advani Ji to be among India’s most admired statesmen who has devoted himself to furthering India’s development.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi also went to Shri LK Advani Ji’s residence and wished him on his birthday.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. This year is even more special because he was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to our nation. Among India’s most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India’s development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life.

 

 

Went to Advani Ji’s residence and wished him on his birthday.”

 

