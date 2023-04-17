Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveys best wishes to participants of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his best wishes to the participants of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam.
Sharing a tweet by Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, the Prime Minister tweeted:
“As the landmark STSangamam commences, my best wishes to all participants. The bond between the Saurashtra region in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu is a very old and strong one. May this Sangamam boost cultural linkages and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’”
