National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Tehri for top performance on development parameters in Uttarakhand

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the hard work and dedication of the people of Tehri for topping the State list of development
parameters performance.

Replying to a tweet by MP Smt Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Shri Narendra Modi tweeted :

“इस गौरवपूर्ण उपलब्धि के लिए टिहरी के मेरे सभी भाइयों और बहनों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई! यह विकास के प्रति आपकी लगन और परिश्रम का ही सुफल है।”



