Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates people of Uttarakhand on the silver jubilee year of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand

The Prime Minister greeted all the people of Uttarakhand on its formation day and noted the commencement of Silver jubilee year of formation of state of Uttarakhand from today. Noting the entry of Uttarakhand into its 25th year of formation, Shri Modi urged the people to work for the bright future of the upcoming 25 years of the state. He added that this journey of the upcoming 25 years of Uttarakhand was a great coincidence as India is also in its 25 years of Amrit Kaal implying a Viksit (developed) Uttarakhand for a Viksit Bharat. Shri Modi remarked that the country would witness the resolution being fulfilled in this period. The Prime Minister was also pleased that the people had undertaken multiple programs along with the resolutions for the upcoming 25 years. He added that through these programmes, the pride of Uttarakhand will be spread and the goal of a developed Uttarakhand will reach every resident of the state. Shri Modi congratulated all the residents of the state on this important occasion and for adopting this important resolution. He also noted the recent successfully organized event of ‘Pravasi Uttarakhand Sammelan’ and expressed hope that the overseas Uttarakhand people will play key roles in the development of Uttarakhand.

Noting that the efforts of the people of Uttarakhand for the formation of a separate state came to fruition under the leadership of Atal ji, the Prime Minister expressed happiness that the dreams and aspirations are being realized today. He underlined that the present government is leaving no stone unturned for the development of Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the present decade belongs to Uttarakhand and that his belief has been proved in the past years. Underlining that Uttarakhand is creating new records of development and achieving new milestones, the Prime Minister informed that the state bagged the 1st place in terms of Sustainable Development Goals Index. He further added that Uttarakhand has been placed as ‘achievers’ in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ category and as ‘leaders’ in the startup category. He informed that the state growth rate has seen a rise of 1.25 times and GST collection has grown by 14 percent, per capita income growing from Rs 1.25 lakh in 2014 to Rs 2.60 lakh annually and gross domestic product rising from Rs 1 lakh 50 thousand crore in 2014 to approximately Rs 3 lakh 50 thousand today. He said that the statistics are a clear indication of new opportunities for the youth and industrial growth and making lives easier for the women and children. He informed that tap water coverage increased from 5 percent of households in 2014 to more than 96 percent today and the construction of rural roads rose from 6,000 km to 20,000 km. He also touched upon construction of lakhs of toilets, electricity supply, gas connections, free treatment under Ayushman Yojna and said that the government is standing with all sections of society.

The Prime Minister informed that the grants provided by the Center to the state of Uttarakhand has almost doubled and listed down the achievements of establishing a satellite center for AIIMS, drone application research center and small industrial township in Uddham Singh Nagar. He emphasized that development projects by the Center worth Rs 2 lakh crore are already underway in the state and connectivity projects are being completed at a fast pace. The Prime Minister said that the government is prepared to complete the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project by 2026. He further added that 11 railway stations in Uttarakhand are being developed as Amrit Stations and the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will reduce to 2.5 hours after the completion of the expressway. He said that the development has also put a check on migration.

Highlighting that the Government along with development is also engaged in preserving heritage, Shri Modi noted that a grand and divine reconstruction of the Kedarnath temple is being carried out. He also noted the swift progress of the development works in Badrinath dham. He added that 16 ancient temples were being developed in the first phase of Manaskhand Mandir Mission Mala scheme. “All-weather roads have eased the access of Char Dham Yatra”, exclaimed Shri Modi. He added that the religious and tourist places were being connected by ropeways under the Parvat Mala Scheme. Shri Modi remarked that the ‘Vibrant Village’ scheme was incepted from Mana village and said that Government considers the border villages as the ‘first villages’ of the country as against the previous nomenclature of last villages. He added that 25 villages were being developed under the Vibrant Village scheme and such efforts had resulted in the enhancement of the opportunities related to tourism in Uttarakhand leading to enhanced job opportunities to the youth of Uttarakhand. Citing a report, Shri Modi noted that 6 crore tourists and pilgrims had visited Uttarakhand in this year. He added that 54 lakh pilgrims visited Chardham last year, as against 24 lakh before 2014, which had benefited the hotels, homestays, transport agents, cab drivers among others. He also noted that more than 5000 homestays were registered in the last few years.

Underlining that the decisions and policies of Uttarakhand are setting an example for the nation, the Prime Minister mentioned the implementation of Uniform Civil Code which is being discussed by the entire country and an anti-counterfeit law to protect the youth. He further added that recruitments in the state are taking place with transparency.

The Prime Minister listed down nine requests, five for the people of Uttarakhand and four for pilgrims and tourists visiting the state . He stressed conservation of languages like Gharwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari and urged the people of the state to teach the languages to future generations. Secondly, he urged everyone to further the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign to fight the challenges of climate change. Thirdly, he urged to conserve water bodies and further campaigns related to water sanitation. Fourth, he stressed the citizens to be connected to their roots and visit their villages. Fifth, he stressed on the conservation of traditional houses in the state and suggested transforming them into homestays.

Noting the growing number of tourists and pilgrims visiting the state, the Prime Minister listed down four requests for them. He urged to maintain cleanliness and refrain from single use plastic, remember the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’ and spending at least 5 percent of the total expenditure on locally produced goods, follow traffic rules and lastly maintain the decorum of shrines and religious places. The Prime Minister underlined that these 9 requests would play a huge role in strengthening the identity of Dev Bhoomi, Uttarakhand. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed the belief that Uttarakhand would play a huge role in accomplishing the resolutions of the nation.