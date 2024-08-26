Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates people of Ladakh for creation of five new districts

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the people of Ladakh for the creation of five new districts. He remarked that the new districts of Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people.

Sharing a post on X by Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, the Prime Minister wrote:

“Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people. Congratulations to the people there.”