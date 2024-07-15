Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates newly-appointed Nepal PM Oli

New Delhi: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, has congratulated KP Sharma Oli, the newly-appointed Prime Minister of Nepal, on his appointment as the PM. Modi said that he looks forward to working closely with Oli to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples. @PM_nepal_

Oli, the leader of the CPM-UML, Nepal’s largest communist party, was appointed the prime minister for a fourth term on Sunday to lead a new coalition government.

This follows former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal losing the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of the new government as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.