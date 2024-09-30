Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Mithun Chakrabarty on being conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Shri Mithun Chakrabarty on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. Lauding the actor, Shri Modi said that he is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances.

Responding to Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav’s message on X, he wrote:

“Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him.”