Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO for successful launch of SSLV-D3

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of new Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3.

Shri Modi said the cost-effective SSLV will play an important role in space missions and encourage private industry.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“A remarkable milestone! Congratulations to our scientists and industry for this feat. It is a matter of immense joy that India now has a new launch vehicle. The cost-effective SSLV will play an important role in space missions and will also encourage private industry. My best wishes to @isro, @INSPACeIND, @NSIL_India and the entire space industry.”