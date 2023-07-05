NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Indian Football Team on winning SAFF Championship 2023

By Odisha Diary bureau
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Football Team on winning SAFF Championship 2023.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the SAFF Championship 2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons.”

