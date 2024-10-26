Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the passing of prolific dancer and cultural icon Kanaka Raju

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the passing of Shri Kanaka Raju Ji, a prolific dancer and cultural icon. Shri Modi hailed his rich contribution to preserve Gussadi dance and his dedication and passion to ensure the important aspects of cultural heritage to flourish in their authentic form.

In a post on X, Shri Modi wrote:

“Saddened by the passing of Shri Kanaka Raju Ji, a prolific dancer and cultural icon. His rich contribution to preserving Gussadi dance will always motivate the coming generations. His dedication and passion ensured that important aspects of cultural heritage can flourish in their authentic form. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”