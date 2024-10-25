National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the passing of Ms. Rohini Godbole

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the passing of Ms. Rohini Godbole. Shri Modi hailed Ms. Godbole as a pioneering scientist and innovator, who was a strong votary of more women in the world of science. He added that her  academic efforts will continue to guide the coming generations.

In a post on X, Shri Modi wrote:

“Pained by the passing away of Rohini Godbole Ji. She was a pioneering scientist and innovator, who also was a strong votary of more women in the world of science. Her academic efforts will continue to guide the coming generations. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

 

