Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the passing of Ms. Rohini Godbole

In a post on X, Shri Modi wrote:

“Pained by the passing away of Rohini Godbole Ji. She was a pioneering scientist and innovator, who also was a strong votary of more women in the world of science. Her academic efforts will continue to guide the coming generations. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”