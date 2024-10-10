Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Shri Ratan Tata

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the passing of Shri Ratan Tata. Shri Modi said that Shri Tata was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being who endeared himself to several people with his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.

In a thread post on X, Shri Modi wrote:

“Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few.”

“My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”