Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Minister Chandan Ram Dass

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow on the passing away of Shri Chandan Ram Dass, Minister in the Uttarakhand Government.
The Prime Minister tweeted;
“Pained by the passing away of Minister in the Uttarakhand Government, Shri Chandan Ram Dass Ji. He made a noteworthy contribution to the development of Uttarakhand and served the people with great diligence. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow on the passing away of Shri Chandan Ram Dass, Minister in the Uttarakhand Government.