Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles passing away of Veteran actor Sarath Babu

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Veteran actor Shri Sarath Babu.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;



“Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”