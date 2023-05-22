NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles passing away of Veteran actor Sarath Babu

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Veteran actor Shri Sarath Babu.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.