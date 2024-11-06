Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles loss of lives in Hardoi Road Accident

The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in a severe road accident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. In a statement shared on social media by @PMOIndia, the Prime Minister conveyed his sorrow for the affected families, along with his sincere wishes for the swift recovery of all those injured in the accident.

“उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना मन को व्यथित करने वाली है। इसमें कई परिवारों ने अपनों को खो दिया है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि उन्हें इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है: PM @narendramodi”, said the Prime Minister.

Shri Narendra Modi has further announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from Prime Ministers National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.