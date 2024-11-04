Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles loss of lives in Almora Road Accident

The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in a severe road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand. In a statement shared on social media by @PMOIndia, the Prime Minister conveyed his sorrow for the affected families, along with his sincere wishes for the swift recovery of all those injured in the accident.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand. I am also praying for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” said the Prime Minister.

Shri Narendra Modi has further has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from Prime Ministers National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.