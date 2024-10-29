Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in a bus accident in Sikar, Rajasthan

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Sikar, Rajasthan. Prime Minister Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office handle posted messages on X:

“राजस्थान के सीकर में हुआ बस हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक-संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस पीड़ा को सहने का संबल प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है: PM @narendramodi

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Sikar, Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”