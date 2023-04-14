Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to an accident in Hoshiarpur, Punjab

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shri Modi has approved an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the accident in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.
The Prime Minister Office tweeted;
“Expressing grief on the loss of lives due to an accident in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, PM @narendramodi has approved an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shri Modi has approved an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the accident in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.