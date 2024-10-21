Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorates UDAN’s 8th anniversary

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today commemorated the 8th anniversary of UDAN (Ude Desh ke Aam Nagrik) scheme that has revolutisioned India’s avitation sector.

Shri Modi also highlighted the major impacts of this flagship initiative.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Today, we mark #8YearsOfUDAN, an initiative that has transformed India’s aviation sector. From an increase in number of airports to more air routes, this scheme has ensured crores of people have access to flying. At the same time, it has had a major impact on boosting trade and commerce and furthering regional growth. In the times to come, we will keep strengthening the aviation sector and focusing on even better connectivity and comfort for the people.”