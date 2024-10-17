National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today  chaired a meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. He reaffirmed the commitment to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Chaired a meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people’s lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.”

 

