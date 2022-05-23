National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chairs Business Roundtable in Tokyo

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a roundtable with Japanese business leaders on 23 May 2022 in Tokyo.

Top executives and CEOs of 34 Japanese companies participated in the event. Majority of these companies have investments and operations in India. The companies represented diverse sectors including automobiles, electronics, semiconductors, steel, technology, trading and banking & finance. Key business bodies and organizations from India and Japan such as Keidanren, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan-India Business Consultative Committee(JIBCC) and Invest India also participated in the event.

Stressing that India and Japan are natural partners, Prime Minister lauded the business community as brand ambassadors of the immense potential of India-Japan ties. Prime Minister said that during the visit of Prime Minister Kishida to India in March 2022, both countries had set an ambitious target of investment of Japanese Yen 5 trillion over the next 5 years. Prime Minister highlighted recent developments in economic ties, such as India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP) and Clean Energy Partnership, among others. He talked about initiatives such National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and semiconductor policy and highlighted the robust startup ecosystem of India.

Prime Minister noted that despite the slowdown in global FDI, India has attracted record FDI of USD 84 billion in the previous financial year. He termed this a vote of confidence of India’s economic potential. He invited greater participation by Japanese companies in India and proposed celebrating Japan’s contribution to India’s development journey in the form of a ‘Japan Week’.

The following Business Leaders participated in the Business Forum:

Name Designation Organization
Mr. Seiji Kuraishi Chairman and Director Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Mr. Makoto Uchida Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO Nissan Motor Corporation
Mr. Akio Toyoda President and member of board of directors Toyota Motor Corporation
Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka President, CEO & Representative Director Yamaha Motor Corporation
Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki President & Representative Director Suzuki Motor Corporation
Mr. Seiji Imai Chairman of Mizuho Financial Group Mizuho Bank Ltd.
Mr. Hiroaki Fujisue Advisor, MUFG Bank Ltd. and Chairman, JIBCC MUFG Bank Ltd. and JIBCC
Mr. Takeshi Kunibe Chairman of the Board of both Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Mr. Koji Nagai Chairman Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Mr. Kazuo Nishitani Secretary General Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee
Mr. Masakazu Kubota President KEIDANREN
Mr. Kyohei Hosono Director and COO Dream Incubator Inc.
Mr. Keiichi Iwata President of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd Vice Chairman of Japan Petrochemical Industry Association Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Mr. Tsugio Mitsuoka Chairman of the Board IHI Corporation
Mr. Yoshinori Kanehana Chairman of Board Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mr. Ryuko Hira President & Representative Director Hotel Management International Co. Ltd.
Mr. Hiroko Ogawa CO&CEO Brooks & Co. Ltd.
Mr. Vivek Mahajan Senior Executive Vice President, CTO Fujitsu Ltd.
Mr. Toshiya Matsuki Senior Vice President NEC Corporation
Mr. Kazushige Nobutani President JETRO
Mr. Yamada Junichi Executive Senior Vice President JICA
Mr. Tadashi Maeda Governor JBIC
Mr. Ajay Singh Managing Executive Officer Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara Director, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Chairman & CEO Hitachi Ltd.
Mr. Yoshihiro Mineno Senior Executive Officer, Member of the Board Daikin Industries Ltd.
Mr. Yoshihisa Kitano President & CEO JFE Steel Corporation
Mr. Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director and President Nippon Steel Corporation
Mr. Akihiro Nikkaku President and Representative Member of the Board Toray Industries, Inc.
Mr. Motoaki Uno Representative Director & Senior Executive Managing Officer Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Mr. Masayoshi Fujimoto Representative Director, President & CEO Sojitz Corporation
Mr. Toshikazu Nambu Executive Vice President, Representative Director Sumitomo Corporation
Mr. Ichiro Kashitani President Toyota Tsusho Corporation
Mr. Ichiro Takahara Vice Chairman, Member of the Board Marubeni Corporation
Mr. Yoji Taguchi Chairman and Managing Director of Mitsubishi Corporation India Private Limited Mitsubishi Corporation
