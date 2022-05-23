Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chairs Business Roundtable in Tokyo

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a roundtable with Japanese business leaders on 23 May 2022 in Tokyo.
Top executives and CEOs of 34 Japanese companies participated in the event. Majority of these companies have investments and operations in India. The companies represented diverse sectors including automobiles, electronics, semiconductors, steel, technology, trading and banking & finance. Key business bodies and organizations from India and Japan such as Keidanren, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan-India Business Consultative Committee(JIBCC) and Invest India also participated in the event.
Stressing that India and Japan are natural partners, Prime Minister lauded the business community as brand ambassadors of the immense potential of India-Japan ties. Prime Minister said that during the visit of Prime Minister Kishida to India in March 2022, both countries had set an ambitious target of investment of Japanese Yen 5 trillion over the next 5 years. Prime Minister highlighted recent developments in economic ties, such as India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP) and Clean Energy Partnership, among others. He talked about initiatives such National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and semiconductor policy and highlighted the robust startup ecosystem of India.
Prime Minister noted that despite the slowdown in global FDI, India has attracted record FDI of USD 84 billion in the previous financial year. He termed this a vote of confidence of India’s economic potential. He invited greater participation by Japanese companies in India and proposed celebrating Japan’s contribution to India’s development journey in the form of a ‘Japan Week’.
The following Business Leaders participated in the Business Forum:
|Name
|Designation
|Organization
|Mr. Seiji Kuraishi
|Chairman and Director
|Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
|Mr. Makoto Uchida
|Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO
|Nissan Motor Corporation
|Mr. Akio Toyoda
|President and member of board of directors
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka
|President, CEO & Representative Director
|Yamaha Motor Corporation
|Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki
|President & Representative Director
|Suzuki Motor Corporation
|Mr. Seiji Imai
|Chairman of Mizuho Financial Group
|Mizuho Bank Ltd.
|Mr. Hiroaki Fujisue
|Advisor, MUFG Bank Ltd. and Chairman, JIBCC
|MUFG Bank Ltd. and JIBCC
|Mr. Takeshi Kunibe
|Chairman of the Board of both Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
|Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|Mr. Koji Nagai
|Chairman
|Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
|Mr. Kazuo Nishitani
|Secretary General
|Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee
|Mr. Masakazu Kubota
|President
|KEIDANREN
|Mr. Kyohei Hosono
|Director and COO
|Dream Incubator Inc.
|Mr. Keiichi Iwata
|President of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd Vice Chairman of Japan Petrochemical Industry Association
|Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
|Mr. Tsugio Mitsuoka
|Chairman of the Board
|IHI Corporation
|Mr. Yoshinori Kanehana
|Chairman of Board
|Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
|Mr. Ryuko Hira
|President & Representative Director
|Hotel Management International Co. Ltd.
|Mr. Hiroko Ogawa
|CO&CEO
|Brooks & Co. Ltd.
|Mr. Vivek Mahajan
|Senior Executive Vice President, CTO
|Fujitsu Ltd.
|Mr. Toshiya Matsuki
|Senior Vice President
|NEC Corporation
|Mr. Kazushige Nobutani
|President
|JETRO
|Mr. Yamada Junichi
|Executive Senior Vice President
|JICA
|Mr. Tadashi Maeda
|Governor
|JBIC
|Mr. Ajay Singh
|Managing Executive Officer
|Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
|Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara
|Director, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Chairman & CEO
|Hitachi Ltd.
|Mr. Yoshihiro Mineno
|Senior Executive Officer, Member of the Board
|Daikin Industries Ltd.
|Mr. Yoshihisa Kitano
|President & CEO
|JFE Steel Corporation
|Mr. Eiji Hashimoto
|Representative Director and President
|Nippon Steel Corporation
|Mr. Akihiro Nikkaku
|President and Representative Member of the Board
|Toray Industries, Inc.
|Mr. Motoaki Uno
|Representative Director & Senior Executive Managing Officer
|Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
|Mr. Masayoshi Fujimoto
|Representative Director, President & CEO
|Sojitz Corporation
|Mr. Toshikazu Nambu
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|Sumitomo Corporation
|Mr. Ichiro Kashitani
|President
|Toyota Tsusho Corporation
|Mr. Ichiro Takahara
|Vice Chairman, Member of the Board
|Marubeni Corporation
|Mr. Yoji Taguchi
|Chairman and Managing Director of Mitsubishi Corporation India Private Limited
|Mitsubishi Corporation