Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation in relation to the Train Accident in Odisha

New Delhi:

The Prime Minister has chaired a high level meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Shri Modi is also heading to Odisha to review the situation.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted:

“PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting.”

“PM Narendra Modi is leaving for Odisha where he will review the situation in the wake of the train mishap.”

PM Modi to visit train accident site in Odisha today, meet injured in Cuttack hospital.

Earlier, PM Modi announced additional ex-gratia compensation for those who died or suffered injuries in the Balasore train accident on Friday evening.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” Modi tweeted.