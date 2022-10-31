Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

He was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. Prime Minister once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance.

The high level meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat. Other top officials including from the Home Department of the State and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority were also present.