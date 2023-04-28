New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called governance a lively and sensible system that happens through innovation and new ideas. The Prime Minister was addressing the 20th anniversary of the State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) initiative of the Gujarat government through video conferencing today.

Mr. Modi said, SWAGAT will emerge as a model for Public Oriented Governance. The Prime Minister said, this initiative will lead to many new innovations in the governance in future.

Mr. Modi highlighted the role of technology in the success of SWAGAT. He said the initiative ensured prompt resolution of the grievances of people. Earlier, Mr Modi interacted with the past beneficiaries of the scheme and learnt about their experiences. The programme was held in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Our correspondent reports that Swagat online grievance redressal scheme was started by Narendra Modi in April 2003 during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The main purpose of the scheme was to bridge the gap between citizens and the Government by using technology to resolve their day-to-day grievances in a quick, efficient, and time-bound manner.

Over the past twenty years, over 94 per cent of the grievances have been solved through the programme.