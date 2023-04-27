“Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought about end of casteism and appeasement from Indian democratic system” – Minister Amit Shah

Union Minster for Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah, Union Minister for Railways Shri Ashwani Vaishnav and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today attended the valedictory session of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 at Vigyan Bhawan. The event saw the culmination of a day-long programme of discussions over the impact of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast on the nation.



Addressing the audience during the session Union Minster Shri Amit Shah said that Mann Ki Baat is a unique experiment that has strengthened the foundation of our democracy. It has also established a connect between the youth and Akashwani. Dialogue between citizens and the government is one of the key measures of democracy and the strength of a democracy is determined by the robustness and effectiveness of this dialogue. The 99 episodes of this dialogue in Mann Ki Baat have provided a platform to the creative prowess and moral fiber of the country.











Recounting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s major contribution to Indian governance he said that firstly the Prime Minister has brought about the removal of casteism, nepotism and appeasement politics from Indian democratic system, the very things that corrupted the expression of general franchise. Now Indian politics has moved to a system of political performance where those who perform deserve to serve people, he added.



Another significant contribution, the Minister went on, was the democratization of Padma awards, which were long held hostage to a system of recommendations. Now any common citizen who has significantly contributed to the country and is deserving of the award can get it, he stated.



Mann Ki Baat has provided a huge platform to people conducting small societal experiments, in their own small capacity to provide guidance to the society. The Minister said that while similar conversations by other famous world leaders have carried a political colour, Mann Ki Baat has been devoid of even the slightest political hue.



Shri Amit Shah said that Mann Ki Baat has created a pan India presence and has covered varied topics addressing various groups of people, in turn creating a huge impact on the conscience of the country. It has contributed to the success of multiple programmes of public awareness and societal change like clean India, fit India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, water conservation, vocal for local, aatmanirbhar Bharat and sugamya bharat.



Mann Ki Baat has been a communication tool that has brought about an honest discussion about the challenges before the country, turned people into key stakeholders in the solution to these challenges and nudged them towards the solutions on the ground.



The communication methodology employed by Prime Minister Modi is erected on four pillars insofar as it is emotional, it is spiritual, it is intellectual and it stimulates physical action. The Minster termed this as a PERFECT communication (P-Peace, E-Empowerment, R-Reflective, F-Festive, E-Economic Development, C-Caring, T-Thoughtful)



The Minister noted that Mann Ki Baat has played a key role in popularizing Khadi, in turn contributing to the revival of rural economy. The impact of Mann Ki Baat can be gauged from the fact that since his mention of making toys domestically and supporting the toy industry, the import of toys dramatically fell by 70% from $371 million in 2018-19 to $110 million in 2021-22 and the exports grew to $326 million from $202 million



He concluded by saying Mann Ki Baat is a platform to cultivate the hidden powers of the society, it is a platform to acknowledge the earnest efforts of people, it is a mechanism to motivate the people of the nation towards working for a multidimensional progress of the country.



Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav in his address said that the change in political scenario in 2014 brought about an alignment between the people and the government, what had earlier been a space of friction. A perceptible change was brought about with Government working for people and people having trust in government.



Shri Vaishnav said that dialogue is an essential aspect of Good Governance and Mann Ki Baat has become a precise delivery mechanism for that. Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat has refashioned radio in a new communication avatar. Adding to the might of radio in the spread of the broadcast is social media making the words of Prime Minister accessible to everyone.



Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur informed the audience about the gradual expansion of the Mann Ki Baat broadcast from the initial Hindi language only to subsequently English version starting from 31st January, 2016 and Sanskrit version from 28th May, 2017. Currently, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 23 languages and 11 foreign languages he added.



The three dignitaries also unveiled a commemorative postage stamp and coin on 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to mark this momentous event.



Also present on the occasion were Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister Of State For Finance and Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B.



