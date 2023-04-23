Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on Basava Jayanthi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi. Shri Modi also shared his thoughts on Jagadguru Basaveshwara via a video clip.



“Today, on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi, I bow to Jagadguru Basaveshwara, whose thoughts and ideals give us the inspiration to serve humanity. He rightly emphasised on empowering the downtrodden and building a strong and prosperous society.”



